Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Valdosta
(VALDOSTA, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.83 for gas in the Valdosta area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Valdosta area ranged from $2.7 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.83 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Valdosta area appeared to be at Shell, at 2006 W Hill Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.02
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 450 Norman Dr. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.