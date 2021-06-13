Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Valdosta

(VALDOSTA, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.83 for gas in the Valdosta area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Valdosta area ranged from $2.7 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.83 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Valdosta area appeared to be at Shell, at 2006 W Hill Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2006 W Hill Ave, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

CITGO 2102 W Hill Ave, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Inland 2112 W Hill St, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1833 W Hill Ave, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2001 W Hill Ave, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2009 W Hill Ave, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.02

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 450 Norman Dr. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.