Valdosta, GA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Valdosta

Valdosta Journal
Valdosta Journal
 8 days ago
(VALDOSTA, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.83 for gas in the Valdosta area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Valdosta area ranged from $2.7 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.83 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Valdosta area appeared to be at Shell, at 2006 W Hill Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

2006 W Hill Ave, Valdosta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

CITGO

2102 W Hill Ave, Valdosta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29

Inland

2112 W Hill St, Valdosta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

1833 W Hill Ave, Valdosta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$--

BP

2001 W Hill Ave, Valdosta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

2009 W Hill Ave, Valdosta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.02

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 450 Norman Dr. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

