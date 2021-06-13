Paying too much for gas Hagerstown? Analysis shows most expensive station

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Hagerstown area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hagerstown area ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $3.03, with an average price of $2.97 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hagerstown area appeared to be at Pilot, at 16921 Halfway Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot 16921 Halfway Blvd, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.39 $ 3.72 $ 3.45 card card $ 3.03 $ 3.38 $ 3.72 $ 3.45

Exxon 301 N Burhans Blvd, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Sheetz 1396 S Potomac St, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

AC&T 18141 Garland Groh Blvd, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Martin's 1650 Wesel Blvd, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Liberty 10524 Sharpsburg Pke, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1700 Wesel Blvd. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.