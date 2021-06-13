Cancel
Hagerstown, MD

Paying too much for gas Hagerstown? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Hagerstown Daily
Hagerstown Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42UAYe_0aSzpS0500

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Hagerstown area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hagerstown area ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $3.03, with an average price of $2.97 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hagerstown area appeared to be at Pilot, at 16921 Halfway Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot

16921 Halfway Blvd, Hagerstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$3.39
$3.72
$3.45
card
card$3.03
$3.38
$3.72
$3.45

Exxon

301 N Burhans Blvd, Hagerstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.25

Sheetz

1396 S Potomac St, Hagerstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.25

AC&T

18141 Garland Groh Blvd, Hagerstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.25

Martin's

1650 Wesel Blvd, Hagerstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Liberty

10524 Sharpsburg Pke, Hagerstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.45
$3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1700 Wesel Blvd. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hagerstown Daily

Hagerstown Daily

Hagerstown, MD
