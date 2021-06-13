Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terre Haute, IN

Where’s the most expensive gas in Terre Haute?

Posted by 
Terre Haute News Watch
Terre Haute News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KPm1k_0aSzpR7M00

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) Gas prices vary across the Terre Haute area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Terre Haute area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Terre Haute area appeared to be at Mobil, at 1701 S 7Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

1701 S 7Th St, Terre Haute
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$--

Phillips 66

1560 N 25Th St, Terre Haute
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Marathon

6321 N Clinton St, Terre Haute
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$--

Circle K

1280 Lafayette Ave, Terre Haute
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.39
$3.79
$--

Kroger

2140 Ft Harrison Rd, Terre Haute
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.39
$3.69
$--

Casey's

3266 N 25Th St, Terre Haute
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4350 S Us-41. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Terre Haute News Watch

Terre Haute News Watch

Terre Haute, IN
25
Followers
21
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Terre Haute News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Terre Haute, IN
Traffic
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#S Club#Gasbuddy Sunday#Mobil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Terre Haute, INPosted by
Terre Haute News Watch

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Terre Haute

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Terre Haute area offering savings of $0.26 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 6587 S Us-41 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kroger at 2140 Ft Harrison Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.