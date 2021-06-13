Where’s the most expensive gas in Terre Haute?

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) Gas prices vary across the Terre Haute area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Terre Haute area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Terre Haute area appeared to be at Mobil, at 1701 S 7Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 1701 S 7Th St, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Phillips 66 1560 N 25Th St, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Marathon 6321 N Clinton St, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Circle K 1280 Lafayette Ave, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Kroger 2140 Ft Harrison Rd, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Casey's 3266 N 25Th St, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4350 S Us-41. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.