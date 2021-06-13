Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Charleston
(CHARLESTON, WV) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Charleston area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Charleston area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.84 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shop & Go, at 1503 Washington St E.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2500 Mountaineer Blvd. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.