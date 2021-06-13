Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Charleston

(CHARLESTON, WV) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Charleston area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Charleston area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.84 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shop & Go, at 1503 Washington St E.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shop & Go 1503 Washington St E, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.09

BP 1300 Bigley Ave, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.35

Go Mart 1626 Bigley Ave, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

BP 1630 Washington St E, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Marathon 800 Greenbrier St, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Go Mart 811 Washington St W, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2500 Mountaineer Blvd. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.