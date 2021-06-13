Cancel
Charleston, WV

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Charleston

Charleston News Watch
Charleston News Watch
 8 days ago
(CHARLESTON, WV) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Charleston area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Charleston area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.84 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shop & Go, at 1503 Washington St E.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shop & Go

1503 Washington St E, Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$--
$3.09

BP

1300 Bigley Ave, Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$3.35

Go Mart

1626 Bigley Ave, Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$--

BP

1630 Washington St E, Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Marathon

800 Greenbrier St, Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.09

Go Mart

811 Washington St W, Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2500 Mountaineer Blvd. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Charleston News Watch

Charleston News Watch

Charleston, WV
11
Followers
21
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Charleston News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

