Merced, CA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Merced as of Sunday

Posted by 
Merced News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07rCth_0aSzpOiP00

(MERCED, CA) Gas prices vary across the Merced area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.70 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Merced area was $4.10 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.79 to $4.49 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Merced area appeared to be at Shell, at 1405 Martin Luther King Jr Way.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Merced area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1405 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Merced
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$4.49
$4.59
$--
card
card$4.49
$4.59
$4.69
$--

Chevron

655 E Main St, Merced
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.45
$--
$--
$4.29

Chevron

1970 E Childs Ave, Merced
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.45
$4.65
$4.75
$4.25

Chevron

3584 G St, Merced
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.43
$4.57
$--
$4.57

Shell

1720 R St, Merced
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.39
$4.49
$3.79
card
card$4.39
$4.49
$4.59
$3.89

Chevron

1050 W Olive Ave, Merced
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.27
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.39
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1445 R St. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Merced News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

