High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Merced as of Sunday

(MERCED, CA) Gas prices vary across the Merced area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.70 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Merced area was $4.10 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.79 to $4.49 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Merced area appeared to be at Shell, at 1405 Martin Luther King Jr Way.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Merced area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1405 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ -- card card $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ --

Chevron 655 E Main St, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.45 $ -- $ -- $ 4.29

Chevron 1970 E Childs Ave, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.45 $ 4.65 $ 4.75 $ 4.25

Chevron 3584 G St, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.43 $ 4.57 $ -- $ 4.57

Shell 1720 R St, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 3.79 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 3.89

Chevron 1050 W Olive Ave, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.27 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1445 R St. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.