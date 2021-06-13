Cancel
Lafayette, IN

Paying too much for gas Lafayette? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Lafayette Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEnOA_0aSzpL4E00

(LAFAYETTE, IN) Gas prices vary across the Lafayette area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lafayette area ranged from $2.9 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lafayette area appeared to be at Marathon, at 900 Ferry St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

900 Ferry St, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.19

Shell

245 S 4Th St, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.49
$--

Marathon

999 S Creasy Ln, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.29

Phillips 66

5850 In-43, West Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.24
$3.50
$3.35

Circle K

973 Park East Blvd, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.36
$3.77
$3.36

Circle K

3112 Ferry St, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3819 South St. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.9 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lafayette, IN
