Paying too much for gas Lafayette? Analysis shows most expensive station

(LAFAYETTE, IN) Gas prices vary across the Lafayette area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lafayette area ranged from $2.9 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lafayette area appeared to be at Marathon, at 900 Ferry St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 900 Ferry St, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Shell 245 S 4Th St, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Marathon 999 S Creasy Ln, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Phillips 66 5850 In-43, West Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.24 $ 3.50 $ 3.35

Circle K 973 Park East Blvd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.36 $ 3.77 $ 3.36

Circle K 3112 Ferry St, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3819 South St. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.9 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.