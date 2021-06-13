Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lynchburg, VA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Lynchburg

Posted by 
Lynchburg Dispatch
Lynchburg Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3OS0_0aSzpKBV00

(LYNCHBURG, VA) Gas prices vary across the Lynchburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lynchburg area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lynchburg area appeared to be at 76, at 2130 Langhorne Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday:

76

2130 Langhorne Rd, Lynchburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99

76

3001 Memorial Ave, Lynchburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.95

76

2300 Wards Rd, Lynchburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.05

Shell

4851 S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.05

BP

3216 Old Forest Rd, Lynchburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$3.49
$--

Shell

3239 Old Forest Rd, Lynchburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.29
$3.49
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3912 Wards Rd . As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lynchburg Dispatch

Lynchburg Dispatch

Lynchburg, VA
16
Followers
21
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lynchburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynchburg, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
Lynchburg, VA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#S Club#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Lynchburg, VAPosted by
Lynchburg Dispatch

Where's the cheapest gas in Lynchburg?

(LYNCHBURG, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Lynchburg, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 3912 Wards Rd . Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at 76 at 2130 Langhorne Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Lynchburg, VAPosted by
Lynchburg Dispatch

Weather Forecast For Lynchburg

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lynchburg: Monday, June 21: Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Wednesday,
Lynchburg, VAPosted by
Lynchburg Dispatch

Trending local news in Lynchburg

(LYNCHBURG, VA) What’s going on in Lynchburg? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Lynchburg area, click here.