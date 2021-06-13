Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Lynchburg

(LYNCHBURG, VA) Gas prices vary across the Lynchburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lynchburg area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lynchburg area appeared to be at 76, at 2130 Langhorne Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday:

76 2130 Langhorne Rd, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

76 3001 Memorial Ave, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

76 2300 Wards Rd, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Shell 4851 S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

BP 3216 Old Forest Rd, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Shell 3239 Old Forest Rd, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3912 Wards Rd . As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.