Daytona Beach, FL

Don’t overpay for gas in Daytona Beach: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Daytona Beach Today
 8 days ago
(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Daytona Beach?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Daytona Beach area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.68 to $3.05 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1900 Lpga Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Daytona Beach area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1900 Lpga Blvd, Daytona Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.09

Mobil

5 S Yonge St, Ormond Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.40
$--
$3.09
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.09

Marathon

530 S Atlantic Ave , Ormond Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.40
$--
$2.97
card
card$3.00
$3.45
$--
$--

Marathon

971 W Int'L Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$3.16
$3.51
$2.97
card
card$2.98
$3.22
$3.56
$3.02

Sunoco

102 Ridgewood Ave, Daytona Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.88
$3.05
$3.45
$2.99
card
card$2.98
$3.15
$3.55
$3.09

7-Eleven

1400 Mason Ave, Daytona Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.33
$3.63
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1460 Cornerstone Blvd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

