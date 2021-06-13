Don’t overpay for gas in Daytona Beach: Analysis shows most expensive station

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Daytona Beach?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Daytona Beach area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.68 to $3.05 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1900 Lpga Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Daytona Beach area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1900 Lpga Blvd, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Mobil 5 S Yonge St, Ormond Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.40 $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Marathon 530 S Atlantic Ave , Ormond Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.40 $ -- $ 2.97 card card $ 3.00 $ 3.45 $ -- $ --

Marathon 971 W Int'L Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.16 $ 3.51 $ 2.97 card card $ 2.98 $ 3.22 $ 3.56 $ 3.02

Sunoco 102 Ridgewood Ave, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.88 $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.98 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.09

7-Eleven 1400 Mason Ave, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1460 Cornerstone Blvd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.