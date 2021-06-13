Don’t overpay for gas in Scranton: Analysis shows most expensive station
(SCRANTON, PA) Are you paying too much for gas in Scranton?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Scranton area was $3.11 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.98 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Scranton area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 234 S Main Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Scranton area that as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.15
$3.46
$3.76
$--
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$3.56
$3.96
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$--
$3.67
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.69
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$3.60
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to SV Mini Mart at 1801 N Main Ave. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.