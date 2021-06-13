Cancel
Scranton, PA

Don’t overpay for gas in Scranton: Analysis shows most expensive station

Scranton News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0aSzpIQ300

(SCRANTON, PA) Are you paying too much for gas in Scranton?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Scranton area was $3.11 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.98 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Scranton area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 234 S Main Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Scranton area that as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

234 S Main Ave, Scranton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.15
$3.46
$3.76
$--
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Turkey Hill

1429 Mulberry St, Scranton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.56
$3.96
$--

Osmolia's

4801 Birney Ave, Moosic
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$--
$3.67
$--

Valero

401 Wyoming Ave, Scranton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$--

Gulf

388 Franklin Ave, Scranton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.69
$3.89
$--

Gulf

1100 Moosic St, Scranton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$3.60
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to SV Mini Mart at 1801 N Main Ave. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Scranton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

