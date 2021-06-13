High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Albany as of Sunday
(ALBANY, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the Albany area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Albany area ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.80 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Albany area appeared to be at Shell, at 104 Philema Rd.
If you're looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Albany area:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.19
$3.54
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1201 N Westover Blvd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.