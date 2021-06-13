Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, GA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Albany as of Sunday

Posted by 
Albany News Flash
Albany News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYEu5_0aSzpHXK00

(ALBANY, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the Albany area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Albany area ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.80 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Albany area appeared to be at Shell, at 104 Philema Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Albany area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

104 Philema Rd, Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

1404 W Oakridge Dr, Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.19
$3.49
$--

CITGO

2609 Sylvester Rd, Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

A & S Food Mart

1342 Mobile Ave, Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1405 Us-82, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Homerun Foods

309 W Oglethorpe Blvd, Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.19
$3.54
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1201 N Westover Blvd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Albany News Flash

Albany News Flash

Albany, GA
27
Followers
20
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Albany News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, GA
Traffic
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#S Club#Ga#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell#Sam S Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Albany, GAPosted by
Albany News Flash

Top homes for sale in Albany

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Lots of space in Northwest Albany! 5 bedroom 3 bath with over 3000 sqft.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Amanda Wiley & Kyla Standring Team,
Albany, GAPosted by
Albany News Flash

Albany Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Albany: Monday, June 21: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and
Albany, GAPosted by
Albany News Flash

Where's the cheapest gas in Albany?

(ALBANY, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Albany area offering savings of $0.28 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1201 N Westover Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.66 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 1404 W Oakridge Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.
Albany, GAPosted by
Albany News Flash

Your Albany lifestyle news

(ALBANY, GA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Albany, GAPosted by
Albany News Flash

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Albany

(ALBANY, GA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.