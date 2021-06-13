High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Albany as of Sunday

(ALBANY, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the Albany area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Albany area ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.80 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Albany area appeared to be at Shell, at 104 Philema Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Albany area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 104 Philema Rd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 1404 W Oakridge Dr, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

CITGO 2609 Sylvester Rd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

A & S Food Mart 1342 Mobile Ave, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1405 Us-82, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Homerun Foods 309 W Oglethorpe Blvd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1201 N Westover Blvd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.