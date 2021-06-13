Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

‘M*A*S*H’: Why Show Writers Didn’t Want to Do an Episode Showing the End of the Korean War

By Josh Lanier
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XResx_0aSzpGeb00

M*A*S*H, like the Korean War, was always going to have to come to an end. Nothing is forever, but studio executives thought it should. At least, that was the directive they gave the writing team ahead of the finale.

Mike Farrell (Capt. BJ Honeycutt) recalls a studio executive telling the production team they couldn’t do an episode where the Korean War ends. The reason was to protect the viability of the show’s syndication. The executive told them that The Fugitive had ruined its prospects after Richard Kimble finally found the one-armed man who killed his wife (spoiler alert). And that M*A*S*H would be doing the same if it ended the Korean War.

Farrell said the cast and crew was dumbstruck.

“We sat and looked at him for a minute, and I finally said ‘It may surprise you to know that most of the people in the country understand that the Korean War came to an end,'” Farrell told MeTV.

The finale of the series — still the most-watched scripted show of all time — ended with the end of the Korean War. Hawkeye Pierce boards a helicopter bound for home and his best friend had left him a note written using large white rocks, “GOODBYE.” It was as much for the audience as Pierce.

Alan Alda told SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris in a 2019 interview that he pushed for the show to end. He worried the quality of the show would drop.

“Some of us said, ‘We could go one more,’” Alda said. “The head of the studio said, ‘Why do you want to stop? I love it.’ We could have gone on, we could have enjoyed it, but we were too old for the characters. Those people [who actually were in M*A*S*H units] were in their 20s.”

‘M*A*S*H’ as an ‘Existential/Comedy Paradox’

M*A*S*H was a show of routine. It portrayed war as banal and often boring. That’s where the show mined its comedy. The doctors and nurses getting into trouble for lack of something else to do. But M*A*S*H also liked to then show the audience the horrors and often the pointlessness of war. The show became an allegory for the Vietnam War, which was raging as the show aired. Though the writer of book M*A*S*H, and person Alan Alda’s character Hawkeye Pierce is based on, hated the show’s anti-war sentiment, History.com said.

But the writers of the tv show knew that the paradox was at the heart of the show.

M*A*S*H to me is the great existential/comedy paradox,” writer Ken Levine said. “You have these men who are forced against their will to go to a war zone to try to save lives in an arena where the objective is to kill people.”

Show co-creator Larry Gelbart said he wanted to use the show as a platform to preach peace.

“I was very lucky,” Gelbart said. “It is not everybody that gets a vehicle like M*A*S*H, in which for four straight years you can be on a soapbox and hopefully not abuse that position.”

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

103K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Farrell
Person
Alan Alda
Person
Gabrielle Carteris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book M#Korean War#History Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘M*A*S*H’ Star Alan Alda Explained Why He Pushed to End Show: ‘It Came a Lot From Me’

Alan Alda admits he was ready to see his time on “M*A*S*H” come to a close. Alda said he pushed for CBS to just let the sitcom stop. “The last day we were all crying all the time,” Alda said in a 2019 interview with SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. That year, Alda, who played “Hawkeye” Pierce on the show, was the 55th Live Achievement Award recipient from SAG-AFTRA [Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists].
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘M*A*S*H’: Co-Creator Gene Reynolds Explains Why the Show Resonated With its Audience in 2014

M*A*S*H co-creator Gene Reynolds said the show had two things that helped them sell it – set and setting. “Some terrific characters in a unique situation,” he said in a 2014 interview. “The format is fantastic. A little hospital where the goal is to save lives in the middle of a war where the goal is to destroy life. The format is powerful, overwhelming, touching, funny, whatever. It gave us a wonderful opportunity. So we had the opportunity. And it was done well in the feature film, and we did it well for 11 years in television.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘M*A*S*H’: Why Father Mulcahy Actor William Christopher Didn’t Feel ‘Typecast’ After the Series Ended

Sometimes, actors in long-running TV series have trouble finding work. “M*A*S*H” actor William Christopher didn’t feel this way. Christopher, who played Father Francis Mulcahy, chaplain for the “M*A*S*H” 4077th, considered his great fortune around being on such a popular TV sitcom. “People ask me about typecasting and ‘M*A*S*H’ and whether...
MilitaryPosted by
Outsider.com

‘M*A*S*H’: ‘Radar’ Actor Gary Burghoff Received ‘Greatest Compliment’ Ever from a War Veteran

Airing from 1972 to 1983, the hit American TV series, M*A*S*H, offered a bit of comic relief in the face of war. Short for “Mobile Army Surgical Hospital,” the show focused on the surgical staff of an Army hospital during the Korean War. Its main characters, albeit talented surgeons, were also quite impish. Characters like Capt. Benjamin “Hawkeye” Pierce and Capt. “Trapper” John McIntyre often fell into booze-and-women-related antics, clashing with their strict superior officers.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Loki’ Head Writer Explains Why Loki Had to Be the Show’s Villain

Every Marvel project has to have a villain. After all, a protagonist is only as captivating as their antagonist. The best bad guys always bring something out of the heroes—and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has long been a perfect example of such a villain. He’s such a threat that his attempt to conquer Earth pulled the Avengers together—and Hiddleston’s performance made us kinda root for the bad guy. But what happens when the bad guy gets their own show? Who is antagonistic enough to antagonize the antagonist? That’s the conundrum that head writer Michael Waldron had to tackle while crafting Disney+’s Loki.
TV SeriesGamespot

Loki's Disney+ Show Wasn't Planned When He Died In Infinity War

Tom Hiddleston's Loki is every Marvel fan's favorite god of mischief, and the character has finally returned thanks to the premiere of his new Disney+ series, Loki. The show sees Thor's brother leaping through time to stop "nexus events" and alternate realities, making it feel like anything is possible. But as Marvel Cinematic Universe boss Kevin Feige revealed during a recent press conference, Loki's future was once even more uncertain than it is now.
MoviesRefinery29

Amber Sealey Didn’t Want To Make Another Ted Bundy Movie. That’s Why She Had To.

At one point in Amber Sealey’s No Man Of God, serial killer Ted Bundy (Luke Kirby, who you may know as Lenny Bruce in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) is being interviewed about his crimes ahead of his impending execution in Florida. As he’s speaking, the camera turns away from him, panning instead to the face of the one woman in the room. The shot lingers on her as Bundy continues on and on, describing the violence he unleashed on the bodies of dozens of women.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tri-Town News

Why do broadcast shows keep moving to streaming services?

Question: Why do regular TV shows keep moving over to streaming? I wish they would just end. For example: The Orville went to, what, Hulu? Zoey might go to Peacock. There are too many services to get them all, and I am afraid to pick one, because I will just get mad if my show ended up on another one. —Jeff B.
Saginaw, MImetv.com

Do you know production company logos seen at the end of classic shows?

Thanks to MeTV fan Jeremy Price from Saginaw, Michigan, for submitting this quiz idea! Do you have a great idea for a quiz? Share it with us!. Television production company logos fit into the category of things that many people know very well without even realizing it. After all, logos are shown after each episode.