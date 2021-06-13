Cancel
Idaho Falls, ID

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Idaho Falls as of Sunday

Idaho Falls News Alert
Idaho Falls News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09FmRS_0aSzpD0Q00

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Idaho Falls?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Idaho Falls area was $3.06 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.84 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1670 E 17Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1670 E 17Th St, Idaho Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.49
$3.79

CFN

2251 N Holmes Ave, Idaho Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$3.35

Texaco

3480 E 17Th St, Ammon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.59
$3.79

Shell

125 S 25Th E, Idaho Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.98
$3.18
$3.33
$3.57
card
card$3.13
$3.28
$3.43
$3.57

Chevron

799 S Holmes Ave, Idaho Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.19
$3.22
$--
card
card$3.12
$3.22
$3.25
$--

Jacksons Food Stores

2418 W Broadway, Idaho Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.26
$3.41
$3.37

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 700 E 17Th St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Idaho Falls, ID
ABOUT

With Idaho Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

