High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Idaho Falls as of Sunday

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Idaho Falls?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Idaho Falls area was $3.06 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.84 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1670 E 17Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1670 E 17Th St, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.79

CFN 2251 N Holmes Ave, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.35

Texaco 3480 E 17Th St, Ammon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.79

Shell 125 S 25Th E, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.98 $ 3.18 $ 3.33 $ 3.57 card card $ 3.13 $ 3.28 $ 3.43 $ 3.57

Chevron 799 S Holmes Ave, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.22 $ -- card card $ 3.12 $ 3.22 $ 3.25 $ --

Jacksons Food Stores 2418 W Broadway, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.26 $ 3.41 $ 3.37

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 700 E 17Th St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.