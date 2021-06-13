High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Wichita Falls as of Sunday

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Wichita Falls?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.47 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Wichita Falls area ranged from $2.52 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.69 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wichita Falls area appeared to be at Shell, at 3120 Northwest Fwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Wichita Falls area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 3120 Northwest Fwy, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2620 Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 2.99

Shop & Go 1408 Scott St, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shop N Go 1431 32Nd St, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fill N Chill 1508 Southwest Pkwy , Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Valero 2200 Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.21 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3801 Kell Blvd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.52 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.