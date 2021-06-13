Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita Falls, TX

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Wichita Falls as of Sunday

Posted by 
Wichita Falls News Beat
Wichita Falls News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S8kU3_0aSzpC7h00

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Wichita Falls?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.47 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Wichita Falls area ranged from $2.52 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.69 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wichita Falls area appeared to be at Shell, at 3120 Northwest Fwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Wichita Falls area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

3120 Northwest Fwy, Wichita Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2620 Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.49
$3.89
$2.99

Shop & Go

1408 Scott St, Wichita Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Shop N Go

1431 32Nd St, Wichita Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Fill N Chill

1508 Southwest Pkwy , Wichita Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.89

Valero

2200 Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.21
$3.39
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3801 Kell Blvd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.52 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wichita Falls News Beat

Wichita Falls News Beat

Wichita Falls, TX
25
Followers
19
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wichita Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#S Club#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Wichita Falls, TXPosted by
Wichita Falls News Beat

Here’s the cheapest gas in Wichita Falls Saturday

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wichita Falls area offering savings of $0.46 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3801 Kell Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.53 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3120 Northwest Fwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Wichita Falls, TXPosted by
Wichita Falls News Beat

Wichita Falls Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wichita Falls: Monday, June 21: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during
Wichita Falls, TXPosted by
Wichita Falls News Beat

Wichita Falls is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wichita Falls. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.