Where’s the most expensive gas in Davenport?

(DAVENPORT, IA) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Davenport area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.63 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.62 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Davenport area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 3002 18Th Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Davenport area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 3002 18Th Ave, Rock Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1636 38Th St, Rock Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.39

Phillips 66 125 19Th Ave, Moline

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 4520 11Th St, Rock Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.39

BP 2302 16Th St, Moline

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3000 46Th Ave, Rock Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Star at 3417 N Harrison St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.