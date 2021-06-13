Cancel
Longview, TX

Are you overpaying for gas in Longview? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Longview Voice
Longview Voice
 8 days ago
(LONGVIEW, TX) Gas prices vary across the Longview area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Longview area was $2.75 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.65 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2578 Alpine Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

2578 Alpine Rd, Longview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99

Chevron

1721 Sh-31, Longview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.86
$--
$--
$2.95
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

3400 Gilmer Rd, Longview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.25
$3.65
$2.89

Exxon

2000 Bill Owens Pkwy, Longview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.65
$2.89

Exxon

4665 E Us-80, Longview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.65
$2.89

Shell

3302 Eastman Rd, Longview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.84
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CEFCO at 2851 N Eastman Rd. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

