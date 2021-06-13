Are you overpaying for gas in Longview? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(LONGVIEW, TX) Gas prices vary across the Longview area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Longview area was $2.75 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.65 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2578 Alpine Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2578 Alpine Rd, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Chevron 1721 Sh-31, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95 card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 3400 Gilmer Rd, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 2.89

Exxon 2000 Bill Owens Pkwy, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 2.89

Exxon 4665 E Us-80, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 2.89

Shell 3302 Eastman Rd, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CEFCO at 2851 N Eastman Rd. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.