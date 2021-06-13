High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Grand Junction as of Sunday

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Grand Junction?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Grand Junction area was $3.26 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.17 to $3.49 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 333 N 1St St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 333 N 1St St, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.65 $ 3.35

Shell 2996 D Rd, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.59

Shell 745 Horizon Dr, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ 3.69

Safeway 2915 F Rd, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.35 $ 3.57 $ 3.22 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.61 $ 3.22

Love's Travel Stop 748 22 Rd, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.35 $ 3.70 $ 4.00 $ 3.64 card card $ 3.25 $ 3.60 $ 3.90 $ 3.69

Sinclair 2498 Patterson Rd, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 541 Warrior Way. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.17 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.