Grand Junction, CO

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Grand Junction as of Sunday

Posted by 
Grand Junction News Alert
 8 days ago
(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Grand Junction?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Grand Junction area was $3.26 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.17 to $3.49 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 333 N 1St St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

333 N 1St St, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$3.65
$3.35

Shell

2996 D Rd, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$3.59

Shell

745 Horizon Dr, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.54
$3.84
$3.69

Safeway

2915 F Rd, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$3.35
$3.57
$3.22
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.61
$3.22

Love's Travel Stop

748 22 Rd, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.35
$3.70
$4.00
$3.64
card
card$3.25
$3.60
$3.90
$3.69

Sinclair

2498 Patterson Rd, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 541 Warrior Way. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.17 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Grand Junction, CO
ABOUT

With Grand Junction News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

