Don’t overpay for gas in San Angelo: Analysis shows most expensive station

(SAN ANGELO, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.75 for gas in the San Angelo area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the San Angelo area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.84, with an average price of $2.75 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 107 S Abe St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 107 S Abe St, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Stripes 802 E 19Th St, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.30 $ -- $ 2.99

Stripes 1616 Howard St, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.62 $ --

Stripes 2718 Sherwood Way, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Stripes 4002 S Chadbourne St , San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.18 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Stripes 901 Glenna Dr, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.18

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 5749 Sherwood Way. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.