San Angelo, TX

Don’t overpay for gas in San Angelo: Analysis shows most expensive station

San Angelo News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cogzl_0aSzp7nJ00

(SAN ANGELO, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.75 for gas in the San Angelo area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the San Angelo area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.84, with an average price of $2.75 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 107 S Abe St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

107 S Abe St, San Angelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Stripes

802 E 19Th St, San Angelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.30
$--
$2.99

Stripes

1616 Howard St, San Angelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.62
$--

Stripes

2718 Sherwood Way, San Angelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09

Stripes

4002 S Chadbourne St , San Angelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.18
$3.49
$3.09

Stripes

901 Glenna Dr, San Angelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.18

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 5749 Sherwood Way. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With San Angelo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

