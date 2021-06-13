Don’t overpay for gas in San Angelo: Analysis shows most expensive station
(SAN ANGELO, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.75 for gas in the San Angelo area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the San Angelo area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.84, with an average price of $2.75 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 107 S Abe St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 5749 Sherwood Way. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.