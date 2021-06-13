Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, MI

Where’s the most expensive gas in Jackson?

Posted by 
Jackson Digest
Jackson Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIm3m_0aSzp6ua00

(JACKSON, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the Jackson area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.17 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Jackson area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 815 Lansing Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO

815 Lansing Ave, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.54
$--
$--

BP

505 N West Ave, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Admiral

250 W Prospect St, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.22
$3.52
$--

Admiral

846 N West Ave, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.48
$3.78
$3.35

BP

1601 W Morrell St, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.09

Shell

1780 N West Ave, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.54
$3.89
$3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Lightning Quick at 4200 W Michigan Ave. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Jackson Digest

Jackson Digest

Jackson, MI
19
Followers
21
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jackson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Jackson, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citgo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Jackson, MIPosted by
Jackson Digest

This is the cheapest gas in Jackson right now

(JACKSON, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Jackson area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3600 O'Neill Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 1601 E Michigan Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.17.
Jackson, MIPosted by
Jackson Digest

Take a look at these homes for sale in Jackson

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: THIS HOME IS NOT YET BUILT. Build your dream home at the Grande Estates premier golf community. Luxury living in a beautiful, peaceful