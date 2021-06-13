Where’s the most expensive gas in Jackson?

(JACKSON, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the Jackson area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.17 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Jackson area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 815 Lansing Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 815 Lansing Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ -- $ --

BP 505 N West Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Admiral 250 W Prospect St, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ --

Admiral 846 N West Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.48 $ 3.78 $ 3.35

BP 1601 W Morrell St, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Shell 1780 N West Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.54 $ 3.89 $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Lightning Quick at 4200 W Michigan Ave. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.