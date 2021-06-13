Don’t overpay for gas in Bowling Green: Analysis shows most expensive station

(BOWLING GREEN, KY) Are you paying too much for gas in Bowling Green?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bowling Green area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bowling Green area appeared to be at Minit Mart, at 1051 Fairview Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Minit Mart 1051 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Minit Mart 1200 Campbell Ln, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Minit Mart 3411 Louisville Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 2.89

Minit Mart 3011 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Marathon 669 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 2.99

Minit Mart 3810 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3200 Ken Bale Blvd. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.