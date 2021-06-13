Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bowling Green, KY

Don’t overpay for gas in Bowling Green: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Bowling Green Digest
Bowling Green Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ck4Y_0aSzp51r00

(BOWLING GREEN, KY) Are you paying too much for gas in Bowling Green?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bowling Green area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bowling Green area appeared to be at Minit Mart, at 1051 Fairview Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Minit Mart

1051 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.39
$3.79
$--

Minit Mart

1200 Campbell Ln, Bowling Green
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$3.39
$--

Minit Mart

3411 Louisville Rd, Bowling Green
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.19
$3.69
$2.89

Minit Mart

3011 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99

Marathon

669 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.35
$3.75
$2.99

Minit Mart

3810 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.35
$3.75
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3200 Ken Bale Blvd. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bowling Green Digest

Bowling Green Digest

Bowling Green, KY
26
Followers
19
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bowling Green Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Bowling Green, KY
Traffic
City
Fairview, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#S Club#Minit Mart#Sam S Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Bowling Green, KYPosted by
Bowling Green Digest

Save up to $0.25 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Bowling Green

(BOWLING GREEN, KY) According to Bowling Green gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas. Sam's Club at 3200 Ken Bale Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Minit Mart at 1051 Fairview Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.
Bowling Green, KYPosted by
Bowling Green Digest

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Bowling Green

(BOWLING GREEN, KY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Bowling Green area, click here.
Bowling Green, KYPosted by
Bowling Green Digest

Save $0.15 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Bowling Green

(BOWLING GREEN, KY) According to Bowling Green gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas. United Gas & Food at 840 Morgantown Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Minit Mart at 1051 Fairview Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.