High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Bend as of Sunday

(BEND, OR) Are you paying too much for gas in Bend?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bend area ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.7, with an average price of $3.48 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bend area appeared to be at Quickway, at 690 E Butler Market Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Quickway 690 E Butler Market Rd, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.70 $ 3.88 $ 4.05 $ 3.70

Chevron 2100 Ne Us-20, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.69 card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.69

Shell 2699 Ne Us-20, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.05 $ 3.69

Chevron 1400 Nw College Way, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ -- card card $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ --

Chevron 3405 N Us-97 Bus, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 3.65

Chevron 2409 Ne Butler Market Rd, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 3.65

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 304 Ne Greenwood Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.