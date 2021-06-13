Cancel
Bend, OR

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Bend as of Sunday

Bend Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0aSzp49800

(BEND, OR) Are you paying too much for gas in Bend?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bend area ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.7, with an average price of $3.48 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bend area appeared to be at Quickway, at 690 E Butler Market Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Quickway

690 E Butler Market Rd, Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.70
$3.88
$4.05
$3.70

Chevron

2100 Ne Us-20, Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.69
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.69

Shell

2699 Ne Us-20, Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.05
$3.69

Chevron

1400 Nw College Way, Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$--
card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$--

Chevron

3405 N Us-97 Bus, Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.65

Chevron

2409 Ne Butler Market Rd, Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.65

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 304 Ne Greenwood Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bend, OR
With Bend Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

