College Station, TX

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in College Station

College Station Daily
College Station Daily
 8 days ago
(COLLEGE STATION, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.71 for gas in the College Station area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.48 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the College Station area ranged from $2.51 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.71 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the College Station area appeared to be at Shell, at 609 University Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

609 University Dr, College Station
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Exxon

804 Sh-6, College Station
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.99

Shell

450 Southwest Pkwy, College Station
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

301 University Dr, College Station
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

600 Graham Rd, College Station
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

4150 S Sh-6, College Station
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.74
$--
$3.44
$--
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.54
$2.94

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 3201 S College Ave. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.51 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With College Station Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

