Paying too much for gas Fairfield? Analysis shows most expensive station

(FAIRFIELD, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.19 for gas in the Fairfield area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.74 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.85 per gallon to $4.59, with an average price of $4.19 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fairfield area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Wood Oil, at 3000 Travis Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Wood Oil 3000 Travis Blvd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.49

Chevron 2990 Travis Blvd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.55 $ 4.49 $ 4.85 $ --

ARCO 105 Lopes Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ --

Chevron 1600 N Texas St, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.45 $ 4.65 $ 4.75 $ 4.29

Chevron 1247 W Texas St, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 1300 Travis Blvd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 3.89 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 3.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Bonfare at 2301 Walters Rd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.