Analysis shows most expensive gas in Chico

(CHICO, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Chico?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.70 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Chico area was $4.13 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.79 to $4.49 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Chico area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1101 Mangrove Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Chico area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1101 Mangrove Ave, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ -- $ -- $ 4.49

Chevron 110 E Park Ave, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.65 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.45 $ 4.65 $ 4.75 $ 4.29

Tower Mart 1255 W East Ave, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.65 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.45 $ 4.65 $ 4.75 $ 4.29

Chevron 710 E Lassen Ave, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.65 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.45 $ 4.65 $ 4.75 $ 4.29

76 1504 Mangrove Ave, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1025 Nord Ave, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to QUICK STOP at 952 Nord Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.