Fargo, ND

Where’s the most expensive gas in Fargo?

Posted by 
Fargo News Alert
Fargo News Alert
 8 days ago
(FARGO, ND) Gas prices vary across the Fargo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fargo area was $2.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Loaf 'N Jug, at 1201 N University Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Loaf 'N Jug

1201 N University Dr, Fargo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.34
$3.02

ARCO

1902 7Th Ave N , Fargo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.25

Casey's

1401 University Dr S, Fargo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.44
$2.99

Holiday

1501 11Th St N, Moorhead
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99

Tesoro

2903 Main Ave , Fargo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Casey's

1901 University Dr N, Fargo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.44
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 3202 33Rd St S. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Fargo News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

