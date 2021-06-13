Where’s the most expensive gas in Fargo?

(FARGO, ND) Gas prices vary across the Fargo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fargo area was $2.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Loaf 'N Jug, at 1201 N University Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Loaf 'N Jug 1201 N University Dr, Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.02

ARCO 1902 7Th Ave N , Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Casey's 1401 University Dr S, Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Holiday 1501 11Th St N, Moorhead

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Tesoro 2903 Main Ave , Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 1901 University Dr N, Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ARCO at 3202 33Rd St S. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.