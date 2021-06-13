Don’t overpay for gas in Greenville: Analysis shows most expensive station

(GREENVILLE, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.83 for gas in the Greenville area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Greenville area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.58 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Greenville area appeared to be at Energy Fuels, at 2753 E 10Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Greenville area that as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Energy Fuels 2753 E 10Th St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ --

Sheetz 1000 Charles Blvd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.28 $ 3.68 $ 2.99

Sheetz 1201 Portertown Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.27 $ 3.67 $ 2.99

Speedway 5068 Nc-33 E, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.27 $ 3.67 $ 2.99

Circle K 2195 Evans St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Handy Mart 4328 Nc-11 S, Winterville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.86 $ 3.00 $ 3.51 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.86 $ 3.25 $ 3.51 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 697 Regency Blvd. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.58 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.