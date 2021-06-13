Don’t overpay for gas in Greenville: Analysis shows most expensive station
(GREENVILLE, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.83 for gas in the Greenville area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Greenville area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.58 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Greenville area appeared to be at Energy Fuels, at 2753 E 10Th St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Greenville area that as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.28
$3.68
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.27
$3.67
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.27
$3.67
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.86
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.86
$3.00
$3.51
$2.99
|card
card$2.86
$3.25
$3.51
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 697 Regency Blvd. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.58 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.