Greenville, NC

Don’t overpay for gas in Greenville: Analysis shows most expensive station

Greenville Dispatch
 8 days ago
(GREENVILLE, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.83 for gas in the Greenville area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Greenville area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.58 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Greenville area appeared to be at Energy Fuels, at 2753 E 10Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Greenville area that as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Energy Fuels

2753 E 10Th St, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.59
$--

Sheetz

1000 Charles Blvd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.28
$3.68
$2.99

Sheetz

1201 Portertown Rd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.27
$3.67
$2.99

Speedway

5068 Nc-33 E, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.27
$3.67
$2.99

Circle K

2195 Evans St, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.86
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Handy Mart

4328 Nc-11 S, Winterville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.86
$3.00
$3.51
$2.99
card
card$2.86
$3.25
$3.51
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 697 Regency Blvd. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.58 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Greenville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

