Saint Augustine, FL

Where’s the most expensive gas in Saint Augustine?

St. Augustine News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QImF5_0aSzoseE00

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Gas prices vary across the Saint Augustine area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.93 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Saint Augustine area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2375 Fl-16 .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

2375 Fl-16 , St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.25
$3.65
$2.99
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.75
$3.05

Circle K

2919 Coastal Hwy, St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.64
$--

Exxon

2450 Fl-16 , St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

CITGO

2110 Us-1 S , St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.96
$3.19
$3.49
$2.89
card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$2.89

Mobil

465 Fl-16, St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.29
$3.42
$--

Circle K

4564 Us-1 N, St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.27
$3.62
$3.12

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 1099 S Ponce De Leon Blvd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

