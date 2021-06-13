High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Tuscaloosa as of Sunday

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Tuscaloosa?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.87, with an average price of $2.74 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Tuscaloosa area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 11 Mcfarland Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 11 Mcfarland Blvd, Northport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Texaco 1051 Mcfarland Blvd, Tuscaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 918 Lurleen B Wallace Blvd South, Tuscaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.09

Marathon 1702 10Th Ave, Tuscaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 501 Bridge Ave, Northport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Shell 1405 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to C-Mart at 2800 Mcfarland Blvd . As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.