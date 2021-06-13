Cancel
Redding, CA

Are you overpaying for gas in Redding? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Redding News Flash
 8 days ago
(REDDING, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Redding?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.82 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.77 per gallon to $4.59, with an average price of $4.20 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Redding area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1905 Eureka Way.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1905 Eureka Way, Redding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$--
$4.89
$--

Chevron

765 E Cypress Ave, Redding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.49
card
card$4.59
$4.89
$4.99
$4.49

Valero

2026 Eureka Way, Redding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$4.49
$4.59
$--
card
card$4.49
$4.59
$4.69
$--

Shell

5425 Mountain View Dr, Redding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$4.49
$4.59
$4.29
card
card$4.49
$4.59
$4.69
$4.39

Chevron

1495 Lake Blvd, Redding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.29
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.39

Chevron

1670 Hartnell Ave, Redding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.29
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fast Stop Mini Mart at 3101 S Market St. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Redding, CA
ABOUT

With Redding News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

