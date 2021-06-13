Are you overpaying for gas in Redding? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(REDDING, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Redding?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.82 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.77 per gallon to $4.59, with an average price of $4.20 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Redding area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1905 Eureka Way.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1905 Eureka Way, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ 4.89 $ --

Chevron 765 E Cypress Ave, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.49 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.49

Valero 2026 Eureka Way, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ -- card card $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ --

Shell 5425 Mountain View Dr, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.39

Chevron 1495 Lake Blvd, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.39

Chevron 1670 Hartnell Ave, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fast Stop Mini Mart at 3101 S Market St. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.