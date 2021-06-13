Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Charlottesville

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Charlottesville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Charlottesville area ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.89 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 901 E Market St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 901 E Market St, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1218 Avon St, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Exxon 2201 Fontaine Ave, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1700 N Emmet St, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2404 Fontaine Ave, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.70 $ 3.17

Shell 2212 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3171 District Ave. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.