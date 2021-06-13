Cancel
Charlottesville, VA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Charlottesville

Charlottesville Dispatch
Charlottesville Dispatch
 8 days ago
(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Charlottesville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Charlottesville area ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.89 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 901 E Market St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

901 E Market St, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

BP

1218 Avon St, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Exxon

2201 Fontaine Ave, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1700 N Emmet St, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

BP

2404 Fontaine Ave, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.70
$3.17

Shell

2212 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3171 District Ave. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Charlottesville, VA
11
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Charlottesville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

