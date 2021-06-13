Are you overpaying for gas in Provo? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(PROVO, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.33 for gas in the Provo area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Provo area ranged from $3.06 per gallon to $3.44, with an average price of $3.33 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1620 W Center St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Provo area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1620 W Center St, Provo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.54 $ 3.64 $ 3.45 card card $ 3.44 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.54

Chevron 36 W 3700 N, Provo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.54 card card $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.84 $ 3.59

Chevron 1565 E 800 N, Orem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ 3.58 $ -- $ --

Shell 545 N 900 E, Provo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Chevron 1601 W Center St, Provo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.49

Phillips 66 2025 W Center St, Provo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.55 $ 3.73 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1313 S University Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.06 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.