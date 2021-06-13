Cancel
Provo, UT

Are you overpaying for gas in Provo? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Provo Post
 8 days ago
(PROVO, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.33 for gas in the Provo area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Provo area ranged from $3.06 per gallon to $3.44, with an average price of $3.33 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1620 W Center St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Provo area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1620 W Center St, Provo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$3.54
$3.64
$3.45
card
card$3.44
$3.59
$3.69
$3.54

Chevron

36 W 3700 N, Provo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$3.59
$3.79
$3.54
card
card$3.44
$3.64
$3.84
$3.59

Chevron

1565 E 800 N, Orem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$3.58
$--
$--

Shell

545 N 900 E, Provo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.42
$--
$--
$3.45

Chevron

1601 W Center St, Provo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$3.69
$3.49

Phillips 66

2025 W Center St, Provo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.55
$3.73
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1313 S University Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.06 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

