Manchester, NH

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Manchester as of Sunday

Manchester Bulletin
 8 days ago
(MANCHESTER, NH) Are you paying too much for gas in Manchester?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Manchester area ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $3.0, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Manchester area appeared to be at Shell, at 887 Hanover St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

887 Hanover St, Manchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$--

7-Eleven

557 Maple St, Manchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$--

Cumberland Farms

108 Webster St, Manchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.35
$3.62
$--

Mobil

210 Eddy Rd, Manchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Shell

245 Eddy Rd, Manchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$2.99

Mobil

1095 Hanover St , Manchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.07
$3.35
$2.87

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Budget Gas at 445 S Willow St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

