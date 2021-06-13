Analysis shows most expensive gas in Athens

(ATHENS, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.89 for gas in the Athens area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Athens area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.89 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Athens area appeared to be at Shell, at 1290 Oconee St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Athens area that as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1290 Oconee St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Quick Pantry 115 North Ave, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2030 S Milledge Ave, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Chevron 205 Hawthorne Ave, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1880 Us-29 N, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1211 Jennings Mill Pkwy, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.53 $ 3.83 $ 3.23 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3130 Atlanta Hwy. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.