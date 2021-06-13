Cancel
Athens, GA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Athens

Athens Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKQ2I_0aSzojwv00

(ATHENS, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.89 for gas in the Athens area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Athens area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.89 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Athens area appeared to be at Shell, at 1290 Oconee St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Athens area that as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1290 Oconee St, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.19

Quick Pantry

115 North Ave, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2030 S Milledge Ave, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Chevron

205 Hawthorne Ave, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Valero

1880 Us-29 N, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1211 Jennings Mill Pkwy, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$3.53
$3.83
$3.23
card
card$2.99
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3130 Atlanta Hwy. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

