Duluth, MN

Are you overpaying for gas in Duluth? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Duluth Updates
 8 days ago
(DULUTH, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Duluth?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Duluth area was $2.85 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Speedway, at 602 E 4Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway

602 E 4Th St, Duluth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$--

Cenex

906 E Central Entrance Dr, Duluth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

1130 E 4Th St, Duluth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Cenex

1301 E 9Th St, Duluth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

London Road Car Wash

1530 London Rd, Duluth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Kwik Trip

6 W Central Entrance, Duluth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$3.18

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to M & H at 1230 W Michigan St. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Duluth Updates

Duluth Updates

ABOUT

With Duluth Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

