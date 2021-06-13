Are you overpaying for gas in Duluth? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(DULUTH, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Duluth?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Duluth area was $2.85 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Speedway, at 602 E 4Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 602 E 4Th St, Duluth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ --

Cenex 906 E Central Entrance Dr, Duluth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 1130 E 4Th St, Duluth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 1301 E 9Th St, Duluth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

London Road Car Wash 1530 London Rd, Duluth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Trip 6 W Central Entrance, Duluth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.18

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to M & H at 1230 W Michigan St. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.