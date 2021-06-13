Analysis shows most expensive gas in Elgin

(ELGIN, IL) If you’re paying more than $3.43 for gas in the Elgin area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Elgin area ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.43 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Elgin area appeared to be at BP, at 4665 Hoffman Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

BP 4665 Hoffman Blvd, Hoffman Estates

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 4.49 $ 3.29

Marathon 380 N Lafox St, South Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 3.15

7-Eleven 811 E Chicago St, Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.80 $ 4.20 $ 3.39

Marathon 285 N Mclean Blvd, Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 4.49 $ --

CITGO 1580 Larkin Ave, Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ --

Mobil 1725 Larkin Ave, Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 4.19 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 96 N La Fox St. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.