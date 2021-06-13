Cancel
Elgin, IL

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Elgin

Elgin Updates
Elgin Updates
 8 days ago
(ELGIN, IL) If you’re paying more than $3.43 for gas in the Elgin area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Elgin area ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.43 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Elgin area appeared to be at BP, at 4665 Hoffman Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

BP

4665 Hoffman Blvd, Hoffman Estates
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$4.09
$4.49
$3.29

Marathon

380 N Lafox St, South Elgin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.89
$4.19
$3.15

7-Eleven

811 E Chicago St, Elgin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.80
$4.20
$3.39

Marathon

285 N Mclean Blvd, Elgin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.99
$4.49
$--

CITGO

1580 Larkin Ave, Elgin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.69
$4.09
$--

Mobil

1725 Larkin Ave, Elgin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.69
$4.19
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 96 N La Fox St. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Elgin Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

