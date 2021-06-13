Cancel
Bellingham, WA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Bellingham

Bellingham Dispatch
Bellingham Dispatch
 8 days ago
(BELLINGHAM, WA) Gas prices vary across the Bellingham area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.72 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bellingham area was $3.51 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.17 to $3.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil , at 2730 Meridian St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

2730 Meridian St, Bellingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1008 W Holly St, Bellingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$3.89
$3.99
$3.49
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$--
$3.59

Shell

3124 Old Fairhaven Pkwy, Bellingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1215 N Lake Samish Dr, Bellingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3208 Northwest Ave, Bellingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1301 E Sunset Dr, Bellingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Meridian Super Mart at 4130 Meridian St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.17 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bellingham, WA
