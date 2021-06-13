Cancel
Rochester, MN

Don’t overpay for gas in Rochester: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Rochester Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK3V4_0aSzoeXI00

(ROCHESTER, MN) Gas prices vary across the Rochester area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Rochester area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rochester area appeared to be at Kwik Trip, at 1350 Salem Rd Sw.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Rochester area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Trip

1350 Salem Rd Sw, Rochester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$3.19

Holiday

1520 2Nd St Sw, Rochester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.64
$--

Sinclair

205 6Th St Sw, Rochester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$3.09

Kwik Trip

2109 2Nd St Sw, Rochester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$3.19

Kwik Trip

315 12Th St Se, Rochester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$3.19

Kwik Trip

560 11Th Ave Nw, Rochester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2020 Commerce Dr Nw. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

