Panama City, FL

Paying too much for gas Panama City? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Panama City Digest
 8 days ago
(PANAMA CITY, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.00 for gas in the Panama City area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Panama City area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.00 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Panama City area appeared to be at M & M Market, at 3210 Transmitter Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Panama City area that as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

M & M Market

3210 Transmitter Rd, Panama City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

4909 Thomas Dr, Panama City Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

207 23Rd St, Panama City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.15
$--
$3.80
$3.15
card
card$--
$3.45
$3.84
$3.15

Exxon

128 W 23Rd St, Panama City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.15

Chevron

806 Thomas Dr, Panama City Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$3.12

Exxon

2505 Us-231, Panama City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1707 W 23Rd St. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Panama City, FL
ABOUT

With Panama City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

