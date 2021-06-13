Paying too much for gas Panama City? Analysis shows most expensive station

(PANAMA CITY, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.00 for gas in the Panama City area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Panama City area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.00 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Panama City area appeared to be at M & M Market, at 3210 Transmitter Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Panama City area that as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

M & M Market 3210 Transmitter Rd, Panama City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 4909 Thomas Dr, Panama City Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 207 23Rd St, Panama City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.80 $ 3.15 card card $ -- $ 3.45 $ 3.84 $ 3.15

Exxon 128 W 23Rd St, Panama City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.15

Chevron 806 Thomas Dr, Panama City Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ 3.12

Exxon 2505 Us-231, Panama City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1707 W 23Rd St. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.