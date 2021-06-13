Paying too much for gas Panama City? Analysis shows most expensive station
(PANAMA CITY, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.00 for gas in the Panama City area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Panama City area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.00 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Panama City area appeared to be at M & M Market, at 3210 Transmitter Rd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Panama City area that as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.15
$--
$3.80
$3.15
|card
card$--
$3.45
$3.84
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1707 W 23Rd St. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.