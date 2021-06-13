Cancel
Myrtle Beach, SC

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Myrtle Beach

Posted by 
Myrtle Beach Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PYYWj_0aSzoclq00

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) Gas prices vary across the Myrtle Beach area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Myrtle Beach area ranged from $2.58 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.73 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Grab N Go, at 3800 Palmetto Point Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Grab N Go

3800 Palmetto Point Blvd, Socastee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$2.89
card
card$2.94
$3.34
$3.74
$2.94

Sunoco

728 Main St, Myrtle Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

2402 N Kings Hwy , Myrtle Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.11
$--
$2.99

Mobil

1274 21St Ave N , Myrtle Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.35
$3.72
$2.99

Exxon

2620 Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Shell

102 George Bishop Pkwy, Myrtle Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 1705 S Kings Hwy. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.58 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Myrtle Beach Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

