Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Myrtle Beach

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) Gas prices vary across the Myrtle Beach area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Myrtle Beach area ranged from $2.58 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.73 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Grab N Go, at 3800 Palmetto Point Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Grab N Go 3800 Palmetto Point Blvd, Socastee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ 2.94

Sunoco 728 Main St, Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2402 N Kings Hwy , Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.11 $ -- $ 2.99

Mobil 1274 21St Ave N , Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.35 $ 3.72 $ 2.99

Exxon 2620 Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 102 George Bishop Pkwy, Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 1705 S Kings Hwy. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.58 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.