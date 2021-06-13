Don’t overpay for gas in Asheville: Analysis shows most expensive station

(ASHEVILLE, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.92 for gas in the Asheville area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.65 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Asheville area was $2.92 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.64 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Haywood Quick Stop, at 495 Haywood Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Haywood Quick Stop 495 Haywood Rd, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Sunoco 545 Tunnel Rd, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 880 Patton Ave, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 589 Brevard Rd, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ -- card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 760 Haywood Rd, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ -- card card $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.66 $ --

Market Center 97 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 645 Patton Ave. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.