Don’t overpay for gas in Asheville: Analysis shows most expensive station
(ASHEVILLE, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.92 for gas in the Asheville area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.65 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Asheville area was $2.92 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.64 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Haywood Quick Stop, at 495 Haywood Rd.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.05
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$--
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--
|card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.66
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.06
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 645 Patton Ave. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.