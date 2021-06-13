Cancel
Asheville, NC

Don’t overpay for gas in Asheville: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Asheville News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3dHA_0aSzobt700

(ASHEVILLE, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.92 for gas in the Asheville area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.65 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Asheville area was $2.92 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.64 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Haywood Quick Stop, at 495 Haywood Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Haywood Quick Stop

495 Haywood Rd, Asheville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$3.79
$3.09

Sunoco

545 Tunnel Rd, Asheville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.05
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

Shell

880 Patton Ave, Asheville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.09

BP

589 Brevard Rd, Asheville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$--
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--

Shell

760 Haywood Rd, Asheville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--
card
card$3.06
$3.36
$3.66
$--

Market Center

97 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.06

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 645 Patton Ave. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Asheville, NC
