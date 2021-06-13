Analysis shows most expensive gas in Toms River

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) Gas prices vary across the Toms River area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Toms River area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 13 Nj-37 E.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Toms River area that as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 13 Nj-37 E, Toms River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.39

Exxon 851 Nj-37 W, Toms River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.54 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.64

Shell 1350 Lakewood Rd, Toms River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.17 $ 3.45 $ 3.79 $ 3.39

Sunoco Gsp Mm 76 Forked River Service Area, Forked River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.54 $ 3.70 $ 3.32

Sunoco 370 Nj-37 E, Toms River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2096 Lakewood Rd, Toms River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.38

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 670 Atlantic City Blvd. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.