Toms River, NJ

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Toms River

Posted by 
Toms River Post
Toms River Post
 8 days ago
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) Gas prices vary across the Toms River area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.91 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Toms River area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 13 Nj-37 E.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Toms River area that as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

13 Nj-37 E, Toms River
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.49
$3.69
$3.29
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.79
$3.39

Exxon

851 Nj-37 W, Toms River
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.59
$3.89
$3.54
card
card$3.19
$3.69
$3.99
$3.64

Shell

1350 Lakewood Rd, Toms River
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$3.39
$3.69
$3.29
card
card$3.17
$3.45
$3.79
$3.39

Sunoco

Gsp Mm 76 Forked River Service Area, Forked River
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.54
$3.70
$3.32

Sunoco

370 Nj-37 E, Toms River
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

2096 Lakewood Rd, Toms River
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29
card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$3.38

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 670 Atlantic City Blvd. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

