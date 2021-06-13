Cancel
Stamford, CT

Where’s the most expensive gas in Stamford?

Posted by 
Stamford Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QOdfn_0aSzoZ4X00

(STAMFORD, CT) Are you paying too much for gas in Stamford?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.62 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Stamford area ranged from $2.97 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.16 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Stamford area appeared to be at Shell, at 1039 Hope St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1039 Hope St, Stamford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$--
$--
$3.79
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.89

Mobil

1129 E Putnam Ave , Greenwich
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$3.69
$3.89
$3.39
card
card$3.49
$3.79
$3.99
$3.49

Mobil

520 E Putnam Ave, Greenwich
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.79
$3.99
$3.69

Mobil

I-95 Southbound, Darien
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.79
$3.29

Irving

1335 Hope St, Stamford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Mobil

I-95 Northbound, Darien
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 953 Hope St. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Stamford Updates

Stamford, CT
ABOUT

With Stamford Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

