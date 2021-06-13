Where’s the most expensive gas in Stamford?

(STAMFORD, CT) Are you paying too much for gas in Stamford?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.62 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Stamford area ranged from $2.97 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.16 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Stamford area appeared to be at Shell, at 1039 Hope St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1039 Hope St, Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Mobil 1129 E Putnam Ave , Greenwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.49

Mobil 520 E Putnam Ave, Greenwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.69

Mobil I-95 Southbound, Darien

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Irving 1335 Hope St, Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Mobil I-95 Northbound, Darien

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 953 Hope St. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.