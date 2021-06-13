Where’s the most expensive gas in Santa Fe?
(SANTA FE, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Santa Fe area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Santa Fe area was $2.96 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.87 to $3.14 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Santa Fe area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 100 N Saint Francis Dr.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Santa Fe area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.39
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4201 Rodeo Rd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.