Where’s the most expensive gas in Santa Fe?

(SANTA FE, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Santa Fe area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Santa Fe area was $2.96 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.87 to $3.14 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Santa Fe area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 100 N Saint Francis Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Santa Fe area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 100 N Saint Francis Dr, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Chevron 1010 Saint Francis Dr S, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Shell 711 St Michaels Dr, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Smith's 800 St Michaels Dr, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.29

Chevron 1700 St Michaels Dr, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Smith's 2308 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4201 Rodeo Rd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.