Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethlehem, PA

Paying too much for gas Bethlehem? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Bethlehem News Flash
Bethlehem News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17OkeW_0aSzoWQM00

(BETHLEHEM, PA) Gas prices vary across the Bethlehem area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bethlehem area was $3.10 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.69 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bethlehem area appeared to be at Airport Garage, at 3220 Airport Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Airport Garage

3220 Airport Rd, Allentown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

1300 Union Blvd, Allentown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

4440 Easton Ave, Bethlehem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.99
$3.59

Exxon

1570 Main St, Hellertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.55

Shell

1125 W Broad St, Bethlehem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.65
$3.49

Mobil

2130 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$3.75
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to SNK Fuels at 1402 S 4Th St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bethlehem News Flash

Bethlehem News Flash

Bethlehem, PA
14
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bethlehem News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Bethlehem, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Snk Fuels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Bethlehem, PAPosted by
Bethlehem News Flash

Bethlehem gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BETHLEHEM, PA) According to Bethlehem gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, SNK Fuels at 1402 S 4Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Airport Garage at 3220 Airport Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Bethlehem, PAPosted by
Bethlehem News Flash

Save up to $0.80 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Bethlehem

(BETHLEHEM, PA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Bethlehem area offering savings of $0.80 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at SNK Fuels at 1402 S 4Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Airport Garage at 3220 Airport Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.