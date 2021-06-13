Paying too much for gas Bethlehem? Analysis shows most expensive station
(BETHLEHEM, PA) Gas prices vary across the Bethlehem area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bethlehem area was $3.10 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.69 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bethlehem area appeared to be at Airport Garage, at 3220 Airport Rd.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$3.99
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.65
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$3.75
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to SNK Fuels at 1402 S 4Th St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.