Paying too much for gas Abilene? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ABILENE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Abilene?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.54 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.65 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Abilene area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Abilene area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 4057 Sl-322.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 4057 Sl-322, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.75 $ 2.89

Shell 1302 S 14Th St, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 3290 Rebecca Ln, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.59 $ -- $ 2.99

Alon 2689 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 2.80 $ 3.05 $ --

Alon 1050 S Treadaway Blvd, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 1109 S Treadaway Blvd, Ste A, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to T and J Ambler Express at 2801 Ambler Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.