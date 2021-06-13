Cancel
Abilene, TX

Paying too much for gas Abilene? Analysis shows most expensive station

Abilene Dispatch
Abilene Dispatch
 8 days ago
(ABILENE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Abilene?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.54 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.65 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Abilene area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Abilene area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 4057 Sl-322.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

4057 Sl-322, Abilene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$3.75
$2.89

Shell

1302 S 14Th St, Abilene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

3290 Rebecca Ln, Abilene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.59
$--
$2.99

Alon

2689 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$2.80
$3.05
$--

Alon

1050 S Treadaway Blvd, Abilene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

1109 S Treadaway Blvd, Ste A, Abilene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to T and J Ambler Express at 2801 Ambler Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

