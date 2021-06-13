Where’s the most expensive gas in Lake Charles?

(LAKE CHARLES, LA) Gas prices vary across the Lake Charles area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lake Charles area was $2.75 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.59 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 1130 Broad St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lake Charles area that as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 1130 Broad St, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 3016 Kirkman St, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1920 Houston River Rd, Westlake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Jean Lafitte RV Park 2101 Pujol Rd, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 800 W Sampson St, Westlake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 428 7Th St, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Smoker's Heaven at 1028 Belden St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.