Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Charles, LA

Where’s the most expensive gas in Lake Charles?

Posted by 
Lake Charles Journal
Lake Charles Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14eFDi_0aSzoUeu00

(LAKE CHARLES, LA) Gas prices vary across the Lake Charles area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lake Charles area was $2.75 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.59 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 1130 Broad St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lake Charles area that as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

1130 Broad St, Lake Charles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Valero

3016 Kirkman St, Lake Charles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1920 Houston River Rd, Westlake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Jean Lafitte RV Park

2101 Pujol Rd, Lake Charles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

800 W Sampson St, Westlake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$2.99

Shell

428 7Th St, Lake Charles
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.05
$3.35
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Smoker's Heaven at 1028 Belden St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lake Charles Journal

Lake Charles Journal

Lake Charles, LA
12
Followers
21
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Charles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
Lake Charles Journal

Lake Charles gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LAKE CHARLES, LA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lake Charles area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon. Smoker's Heaven at 1028 Belden St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 1130 Broad St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
Lake Charles Journal

Save up to $0.30 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Lake Charles

(LAKE CHARLES, LA) According to Lake Charles gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas. Smoker's Heaven at 1028 Belden St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 1130 Broad St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.