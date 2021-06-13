Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Yakima

(YAKIMA, WA) Gas prices vary across the Yakima area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Yakima area ranged from $3.25 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.51 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Yakima area appeared to be at Chevron, at 313 S 1St St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Yakima area that as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 313 S 1St St, Selah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.59

Shell 11 Pence Rd, Gleed

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 3.69

Chevron 8301 W Ahtanum Rd, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ -- $ --

Chevron 1001 N 16Th Ave, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.49

Circle K 1711 East Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 1802 E Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 701 N 5Th Ave. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.25 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.