Yakima, WA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Yakima

Yakima Post
Yakima Post
 8 days ago
(YAKIMA, WA) Gas prices vary across the Yakima area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Yakima area ranged from $3.25 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.51 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Yakima area appeared to be at Chevron, at 313 S 1St St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Yakima area that as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

313 S 1St St, Selah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$4.19
$4.29
$3.59

Shell

11 Pence Rd, Gleed
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.89
$4.19
$3.69

Chevron

8301 W Ahtanum Rd, Yakima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.89
$--
$--

Chevron

1001 N 16Th Ave, Yakima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.39
card
card$3.75
$3.95
$4.15
$3.49

Circle K

1711 East Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$--
$--
$--

76

1802 E Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 701 N 5Th Ave. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.25 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Yakima Post

Yakima Post

Yakima, WA
9
Followers
21
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yakima Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

