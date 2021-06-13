Don’t overpay for gas in Bloomington: Analysis shows most expensive station

(BLOOMINGTON, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.02 for gas in the Bloomington area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $3.1, with an average price of $3.02 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Bloomington area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bloomington area appeared to be at Marathon, at 601 E 10Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 601 E 10Th St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 2002 S Rogers St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ -- $ --

Village Pantry 275 E Winslow Rd, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

On The Way 2801 S Rogers St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

CITGO 5337 S Old In-37, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Speedway 3585 W In-46, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3205 W In-45. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.