Bloomington, IN

Don’t overpay for gas in Bloomington: Analysis shows most expensive station

Bloomington Digest
 8 days ago
(BLOOMINGTON, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.02 for gas in the Bloomington area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $3.1, with an average price of $3.02 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Bloomington area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bloomington area appeared to be at Marathon, at 601 E 10Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

601 E 10Th St, Bloomington
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel
$3.10
card$3.10
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

2002 S Rogers St, Bloomington
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel
card
$3.09
$3.59
$--
$--

Village Pantry

275 E Winslow Rd, Bloomington
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel
card
$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$--

On The Way

2801 S Rogers St, Bloomington
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel
card
$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.25

CITGO

5337 S Old In-37, Bloomington
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel
card
$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.25

Speedway

3585 W In-46, Bloomington
Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel
card
$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3205 W In-45. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bloomington, IN
ABOUT

With Bloomington Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

