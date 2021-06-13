Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Billings

(BILLINGS, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in Billings?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Billings area ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Holiday, at 2620 6Th Ave N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Holiday 2620 6Th Ave N, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Conoco 1240 S 27Th St, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ --

Cenex 151 Rosebud Ln, Lockwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.19

Conoco 1425 Us-87 E, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.14

Conoco 1221 Wicks Ln, Billings Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4420 King Ave E. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.