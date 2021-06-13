Cancel
Billings, MT

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Billings

Posted by 
Billings News Flash
Billings News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pFPr_0aSzoQ8000

(BILLINGS, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in Billings?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Billings area ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Holiday, at 2620 6Th Ave N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Holiday

2620 6Th Ave N, Billings
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Conoco

1240 S 27Th St, Billings
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$--

Cenex

151 Rosebud Ln, Lockwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$--
$3.19

Conoco

1425 Us-87 E, Billings
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$3.14

Conoco

1221 Wicks Ln, Billings Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4420 King Ave E. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Billings News Flash

Billings News Flash

Billings, MT
ABOUT

With Billings News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

