Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Billings
(BILLINGS, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in Billings?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Billings area ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Holiday, at 2620 6Th Ave N.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$3.14
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4420 King Ave E. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.