Joliet, IL

Paying too much for gas Joliet? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Joliet Dispatch
Joliet Dispatch
 8 days ago
(JOLIET, IL) Gas prices vary across the Joliet area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Joliet area ranged from $3.22 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.38 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 710 E Cass St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

710 E Cass St, Joliet
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--

BP

1987 W Jefferson St, Joliet
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.80
$4.25
$--

BP

1411 Riverboat Center Dr, Joliet
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.79
$4.29
$3.49

Shell

20755 Renwick Rd, Crest Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.39

BP

312 E Jefferson St, Shorewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.89
$4.29
$3.49

Thorntons

400 Collins St, Joliet
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.75
$4.15
$3.27

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Thorntons at 2798 W Jefferson St. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.22 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

