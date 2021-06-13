Cancel
Cumming, GA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Cumming

Posted by 
Cumming Dispatch
 8 days ago
(CUMMING, GA) Gas prices vary across the Cumming area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cumming area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.89 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2325 Atlanta Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

2325 Atlanta Hwy, Cumming
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$3.09

Shell

2320 Canton Hwy, Cumming
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.39
$3.59
$--
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$--

Shell

337 Canton Rd, Cumming
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.89
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

Chevron

2775 Antioch Rd, Cumming
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1520 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.99
$2.91

Chevron

325 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$--
$2.99
card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.56
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 1725 Market Place Blvd. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

