Analysis shows most expensive gas in Cumming

(CUMMING, GA) Gas prices vary across the Cumming area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cumming area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.89 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2325 Atlanta Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2325 Atlanta Hwy, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Shell 2320 Canton Hwy, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Shell 337 Canton Rd, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.89 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Chevron 2775 Antioch Rd, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1520 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.99 $ 2.91

Chevron 325 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 1725 Market Place Blvd. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.